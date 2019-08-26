Capital Guardian Trust Company Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Position Increased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 364.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 45,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 57,691 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.91M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 80,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96M shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 83,402 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Tompkins Fincl has 0.08% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,854 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Parsons Capital Ri has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,100 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc holds 5,550 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Financial Advantage, a Maryland-based fund reported 493 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.3% or 648,031 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 38,449 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 10 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Acg Wealth holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 36,108 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 156,437 shares to 311,398 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:BDN) by 470,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Washington Fed Inc Com (NASDAQ:WAFD).

