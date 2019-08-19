Capital Guardian Trust Company Increased Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.05 Million; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Boosted Holding by $327,600

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 68,816 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 60,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 4.93M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 118.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 20,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 37,355 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 17,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 1.37M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,940 shares to 9,902 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,193 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 65 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6.74 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 5,004 shares. Community State Bank Na invested 0.36% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sterling Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 57,034 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 40,661 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa owns 21,993 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 3.80M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tortoise Lc reported 9,190 shares. 21,811 were reported by Brookstone Mngmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital accumulated 8,380 shares. Hussman Strategic stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.37% or 44,438 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Com holds 628,910 shares. Essex Service Inc invested in 20,514 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,062 shares to 395,655 shares, valued at $55.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems LP holds 273,440 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Srb invested in 7,673 shares. Washington Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,139 shares. Of Vermont holds 225 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Llc stated it has 43,639 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 165,126 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 39,700 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Accuvest Advisors has invested 0.62% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.03% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.27% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,975 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 36,533 shares. Aurora Counsel has invested 1.18% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Davidson Invest Advsr invested 0.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).