Capital Guardian Trust Company Increased Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake by $23.82 Million; Doheny Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by $320,075

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 566.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 916,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.26M, up from 161,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 536,491 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.67% or $5.97 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 988,588 shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NYSE:NRZ) by 160,700 shares to 291,900 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Pt Software F (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,971 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by BALL M LEROY. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Harris Timothy J bought $51,620. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. $44,208 worth of stock was bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. 2,000 shares were bought by Davis Elliot S, worth $35,060 on Wednesday, August 14.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 5,800 shares to 677,741 shares, valued at $123.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,221 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

