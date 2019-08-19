Capital Guardian Trust Company Holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Lifted by $338,624; American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Rose While Bollard Group Increased Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 331,969 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.61 million, up from 330,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 777,841 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 12,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 389,727 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64 million, up from 376,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 974,572 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58,597 shares to 224,470 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,953 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

