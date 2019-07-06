Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $452,010; Stock Rose; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,405 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 760.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 188,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,808 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 24,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 214,331 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Llc owns 3.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 153,414 shares. 6,675 are owned by Weik Mgmt. Security Tru Company owns 35,889 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Com Brokerage accumulated 0.95% or 27,351 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 396 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited reported 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,654 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Ltd. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 15,940 shares. 82,313 were reported by Ftb. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,256 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.85% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wealth Architects has 2,943 shares. Hills Financial Bank And Trust Communications invested in 1.59% or 48,174 shares. Diversified Tru holds 10,092 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 33,905 shares to 693,746 shares, valued at $88.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,379 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 25,580 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 52,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.4% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Swiss Bank holds 47,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 10,389 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 65,689 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 14 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech has 2,400 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0% or 1,718 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 49,414 shares. 36,371 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership.