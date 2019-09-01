Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Its Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Position by $49.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) (AEO) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.80 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) (AEO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 93,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 175,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.97 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 1080.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 109,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 120,005 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 10,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 21,800 shares to 963,030 shares, valued at $20.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 53,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,366 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.02M for 13.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.