Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake in Aes (The) (AES) by $7.60 Million; Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Boston Scientific (BSX) Position by $1.43 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 474,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.60 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 3.48 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 34,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 529,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.74M, down from 563,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 5.09 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 0.07% or 7,833 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 0.25% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Carlson LP has 0.23% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 13,133 shares. Healthcor Ltd Partnership has invested 2.45% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Advsrs Asset holds 125,760 shares. First Tru Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 340,012 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 776 shares. Creative Planning reported 62,370 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2.44 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 1.85% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 424,321 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 116,737 shares to 171,638 shares, valued at $13.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.27M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 409,319 shares to 580,374 shares, valued at $48.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 91,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Namen Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Llc owns 12,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Invesco Limited accumulated 7.69 million shares. Whitebox Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 134,939 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc reported 1.56M shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 33,300 shares. 1.17 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 19,518 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 4,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Westpac Bk holds 51,296 shares.