Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lifted Position in Koninklijke Philips Nv (Usd) (PHG); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (Usd) (PHG) by 55156.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 137,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 138,141 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 410,611 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – Philips receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance to market ProxiDiagnost N90, its premium digital radiography and nearby fluoroscopy; 23/04/2018 – Philips 1Q Net Income Falls; Backs Outlook; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – MATS JANSSON WILL RETIRE FROM SUPERVISORY BOARD AFTER AGM ON APRIL 11, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds Launches Meal Madness Social Media Campaign Among Food Bank Partners; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS, SAMSUNG TO FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS AND SAMSUNG TEAM UP; 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS; 11/04/2018 – Ahold Delhaize: Boards can extend anti-takeover measures indefinitely; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017; 09/05/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter with operating income up 10.5% at constant exchange rates

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Has a Chance to Navigate the Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Lc has 1.75% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,425 shares. The California-based Wealth Architects Llc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc has 32,154 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.3% or 875 shares. 353,591 are held by Aperio Ltd Liability Com. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,027 shares. 2.90M were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,796 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 117,784 shares. The New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,002 are held by Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Lc reported 17,856 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Com has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipg Inv Limited Co stated it has 1,345 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 9,069 shares or 0.13% of the stock.