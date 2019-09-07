Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Increased Its Position in Equifax (EFX) by $1.22 Million; Jacobs & Co Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 10,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 459,572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.43 million, up from 449,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 578,852 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Credit-reporting Agency Equifax Profit Falls Short Of Estimates — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Equifax Releases First Quarter Results; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 10/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Equifax now admits passport info was among stolen data in huge breach; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 3,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, down from 140,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares to 121,469 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharms Inc by 1,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.