Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Increased Danaher (DHR) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering KeyCorp (KEY)

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company acquired 7,575 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 597,000 shares with $78.75 million value, up from 589,425 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $99.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 758,689 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 15.68% above currents $16.14 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 3.22M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.19 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 3.72% above currents $138.83 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 39,756 shares to 15,221 valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 27,868 shares and now owns 921,818 shares. America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) was reduced too.

