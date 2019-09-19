Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Stake in Cme Group Cl A (CME) as Share Value Rose; Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $6.56 Million; Stock Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 22,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 410,080 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.58 million, down from 433,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.05. About 1.07M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 133,862 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, down from 220,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 3.87M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Tells Congress Qualcomm ‘Hampered’ in 5G By ‘Unlawful’ Licensing — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (Usd) (NYSE:PHG) by 405,783 shares to 543,924 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 30,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 0.21% or 3,830 shares in its portfolio. Chem Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,653 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp accumulated 129 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 47,818 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Incorporated reported 23,410 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 0.08% or 4,950 shares in its portfolio. Moller Fin Services reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.17% or 513,031 shares. 47,205 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Greystone Managed Invests reported 17,346 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 426,960 shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.32 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.65 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

