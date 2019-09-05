Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.02 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Allstate Continues to Hold Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 14,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 50,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 35,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 34,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 160,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, down from 194,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,663 shares to 5,779 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 18,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,180 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,025 shares to 10,113 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr.