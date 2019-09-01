Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) as Stock Value Rose; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Newell Brands (NWL) Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 31,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.26 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 964,397 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 64,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 501,337 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 436,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.74% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 297,449 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 1.56 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.01% or 3,200 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 13,367 shares stake. Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 47,132 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited stated it has 487,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 388,173 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 97,589 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, British Columbia Management has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Headinvest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 40,673 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MTCH, NTCT, NWL – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 9,557 shares to 181,821 shares, valued at $30.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 7,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,739 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,371 shares to 54,405 shares, valued at $96.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc Adr (NYSE:PUK) by 81,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $150.93 million for 19.73 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.