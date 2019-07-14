Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Digital Realty Trust (Reit) (DLR) Holding by $3.41 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Raised Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (DLR) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 28,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 46,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 690,867 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,048 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.82M, up from 265,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 2.24M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.51M for 18.42 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 80,437 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $60.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.