Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Position by $4.31 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder Federated Investors Has Raised Holding by $4.29 Million as Valuation Declined

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 268,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 622,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 354,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 1.39M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 33,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 693,746 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.73M, down from 727,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.21 million shares traded or 72.99% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advisors LP reported 2,001 shares stake. North Amer Mngmt owns 47,605 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Old Savings Bank In holds 6,396 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Limited accumulated 157,807 shares. Macquarie reported 1.01 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 1.51 million shares. 13,865 are owned by Fort Washington Advisors Oh. Naples Glob Ltd Liability owns 10,176 shares. 6.16M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.14% or 10,737 shares. Miles Cap Inc stated it has 2,705 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 6,679 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Telemus invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Df Dent has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 26,970 shares to 215,847 shares, valued at $58.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 7,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 13.54 million shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Company owns 194,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenview Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 372,788 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 0.02% or 37,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 638,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16,035 shares. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C holds 0.01% or 78,800 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.14M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 120,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar owns 49,038 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 56,270 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824.