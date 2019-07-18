Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Cbs Cl B N/V (CBS) Stake as Valuation Declined; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $792,990 as Stock Value Declined

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (CBS) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 531,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom better off with other suitors than a forced marriage: Analyst; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 42.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 29,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,609 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 68,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 31.60 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 21/03/2018 – BofA’s Pullback on Margin Loans Followed Sweeping Internal Probe; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 15/05/2018 – “SHORT” U.S. TREASURIES AND SHORT DOLLAR JOINT SECOND MOST CROWDED TRADES – BAML SURVEY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Capital Mgmt invested in 1.17% or 88,606 shares. Brandes Investment LP owns 3.32 million shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. First City Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,333 shares. Blume Capital Management reported 3,686 shares stake. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 246,969 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Sol Cap Mgmt Co, Maryland-based fund reported 161,715 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 313,067 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 47.28M shares. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 41,861 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.15% or 87,904 shares. Check Capital Management Inc Ca holds 11,394 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2.49M shares. 851,644 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Alpine Woods Llc owns 3.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 505,704 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 0.62% or 32,458 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,400 shares to 7,542 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel holds 301,578 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank stated it has 4,285 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,640 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 0.07% or 250,598 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 0.12% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bokf Na holds 26,115 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blair William And Company Il holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 37,551 shares. 256 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 155,150 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Holt Advsr Ltd Company Dba Holt Prtn L P, Texas-based fund reported 21,450 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,499 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.24 million for 10.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,072 shares to 102,628 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.