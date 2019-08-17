Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Boosted Moodys (MCO) Position; Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised Pzena Investment Mgmt (PZN) Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company acquired 9,588 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 314,859 shares with $56.98M value, up from 305,271 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 593,528 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – A new, massive oil discovery in Bahrain could help the island kingdom dramatically improve its economic and fiscal strength, according to analysts at Moody’s credit ratings agency; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Four Classes Of Notes Issued By Anthracite Euro Cre Cdo 2006-1; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Brillion Public School District, Wi’s Go Notes; 08/05/2018 – SNCF RESEAU OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades The Ratings Of Notes Issued By Pplus Trust Series Rrd-1, A Structured Note; 06/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Further Escalation In U.S.-China Trade Tensions To Weigh On Investor Sentiment; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Br Malls’ Ratings And Revises The Outlook To Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Sentara Healthcare’s (VA) Aa2, Aa2/Vmig 1 And P-1; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades To Aa2 And Affirms Vmig 1 Marbella Pointe, Marbella Cove And Cape Morris Cove Phase I And Ii, Loc-backed Revenue Bonds Series 2007 A & B

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (PZN) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 61,366 shares as Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (PZN)’s stock declined 18.44%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 1.78 million shares with $14.41 million value, up from 1.72M last quarter. Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc now has $581.62M valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 43,765 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 19,077 shares to 14,154 valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) stake by 95,542 shares and now owns 4.44 million shares. Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Moody’s Corp has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $201.44’s average target is -6.00% below currents $214.29 stock price. Moody’s Corp had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target. PiperJaffray maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $182 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $172 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 86,491 shares. Hills State Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 5,961 were accumulated by First Republic Investment. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 1,821 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments America reported 36,686 shares. Brighton Jones Llc reported 0.02% stake. Comm Of Vermont invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 33,263 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 2,905 shares. Dock Street Asset Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 66,324 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 11,666 shares. 100,283 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corp (MCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pzena surges after report of takeover talks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces May 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “By The Book III : The Peter Lynch Universe For August – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.