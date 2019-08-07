Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Its Edison International (EIX) Position by $864,492 as Shares Rose; Stephens Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Stephens Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 5,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 44,441 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 39,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 14,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 445,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.59M, down from 459,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 2.61 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Italy’s Edison launches spin-off of oil & gas unit; 17/04/2018 – Earlens Light-Driven Hearing Aid Receives Best New Product Award at 2018 Edison Awards; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 17/04/2018 – Braidy Industries Subsidiary Company Veloxint is Named a 2018 Bronze Edison Award Winner; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $547.51M for 10.92 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

