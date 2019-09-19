Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake By $612,291; ABCAM PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (ABCZF) Shorts Decreased By 3.12%

ABCAM PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) had a decrease of 3.12% in short interest. ABCZF’s SI was 9,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.12% from 9,600 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 2 days are for ABCAM PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDO (OTCMKTS:ABCZF)’s short sellers to cover ABCZF’s short positions. It closed at $14.02 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 7,377 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 550,003 shares with $46.17M value, down from 557,380 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $137.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 1.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 9,032 shares to 46,340 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cable One Inc stake by 2,230 shares and now owns 4,996 shares. Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Ri reported 61,442 shares stake. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.86% or 94,622 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ing Groep Nv reported 327,442 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 365 shares. Noesis Mangement reported 146,647 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 26,028 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Limited Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Johnson Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability has 29,010 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 953 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 234,200 shares. Drexel Morgan Com holds 4,688 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 4.61% above currents $87.63 stock price. Nike had 28 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating on Nike (NKE) – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.