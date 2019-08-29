Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Its Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Position by $8.39 Million; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Trimmed by $1.03 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 49,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 536,145 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.46 million, down from 585,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $192.19. About 515,913 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $122.33. About 1.01 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.37 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,233 shares to 344,149 shares, valued at $54.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Adr.

