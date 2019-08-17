Capital Guardian Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Sap Se Adr (SAP); Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Its Holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) as Share Price Declined

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 180,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 514,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 695,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.43M market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 6.22 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Sap Se Adr (SAP) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 40,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 357,621 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.85 million, up from 317,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Sap Se Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 291,770 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO SEES OPERATING MARGINS AT 29.8 PCT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – SAP Completes Acquisition Of Callidus Software Inc; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365; 16/04/2018 – German software company SAP predicts new business in Middle East from Saudi Vision 2030 plan; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Callon Petroleum Stock: Trade, Wait for Positive Long-Term Triggers – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SM Energy, Carrizo May Combine to Fortify Permian Operations – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Carrizo Oil & Gas Stock Crashed Nearly 35% in December – Motley Fool” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now With 100% or More Implied Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 741,210 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $27.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Lc owns 183,082 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. 86,061 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. 12,504 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 29,246 shares. Captrust owns 352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The France-based Capital Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 75,769 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 109,237 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.10M shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.01% or 78,340 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 32,835 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Co reported 74,000 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 138,000 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 49,372 shares to 536,145 shares, valued at $91.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B N/V (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP +7.9% on beats, Elliott investment, efficiency drive – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of SAP Jumped Wednesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.