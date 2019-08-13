Capital Guardian Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Jack Henry And Associates (JKHY); Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Increased Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 5,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 224,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 219,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 982,353 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (JKHY) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 6,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 365,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.73M, up from 359,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Jack Henry And Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 190,480 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jack Henry: The Fintech We Should All Be Talking About, But Don't Buy It Now – Seeking Alpha" on September 11, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Analysts Estimate Jack Henry (JKHY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire" on August 08, 2019.

