Capital Guardian Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Bluebird Bio (BLUE); Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Declined While Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.78 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 32,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 351,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.23M, up from 318,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $106.04. About 160,400 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 20/04/2018 – DJ bluebird bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLUE); 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 33,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 260,684 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 294,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Fortinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 551,156 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 285,902 shares to 548,180 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/01: (CLDR) (PINS) (FTNT) Higher; (GLUU) (NTAP) (SGMS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.9% – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware NSX-T to Further Advance Security in Software Defined Data Centers and the Cloud – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Fortinet (FTNT) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : EOG, ED, MSI, SQ, ANET, HIG, MTD, PBA, BMRN, FTNT, GDDY, LNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,225 are owned by Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 210,198 shares. Artal Sa holds 0.64% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 147,158 are held by Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Liability. Victory Mgmt reported 580,745 shares. 43,069 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Raymond James Assoc has 4,205 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag reported 49,561 shares. Cap Interest Ltd Ca holds 5,784 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cwm Limited Company owns 2 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).