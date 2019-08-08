Capital Guardian Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 28.85 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 181% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.15 million, up from 676,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 6.34 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa invested in 0.09% or 138,139 shares. Parkside Bank And holds 0% or 558 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman & Lp holds 0.05% or 104,330 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 84,395 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). American Rech And Mngmt holds 0% or 316 shares. Penn Capital Management has 64,622 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Commerce Inc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 841,853 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 169,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.94 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 64,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.09% stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 536,106 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Boosts Liquidity Ahead Of Projected Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Borr Drilling Limited – Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 192,803 shares to 434,715 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,147 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard: It’s A New Era – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Inc Lc holds 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 10,602 shares. Profund Advsr Llc has 52,435 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Davenport & Com Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 15,325 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division invested in 99,935 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 248,800 were accumulated by Markel. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 8.30 million shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,239 shares. State Street Corp holds 32.62 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 8,841 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 75,337 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waverton Mgmt accumulated 123,642 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited owns 260 shares.