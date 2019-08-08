Capital Guardian Trust Company Boosted Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $3.63 Million; Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Valuation Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 41,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 536,880 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.30 million, up from 495,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 346,299 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 64,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 404,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, down from 469,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 1.53 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, AND A PROFIT SPLIT ON NET SALES OF BOTH THERAPEUTICS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out After Payments to Michael Cohen; 10/05/2018 – ‘Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments to Trump’s lawyer; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS DOESN’T HAVE AN OUT IF THERE IS UNEXPECTED AVXS EVENT

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.81B for 18.12 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 546,634 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $56.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The New York-based Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gotham Asset Management Lc invested in 19,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 54,339 shares. Botty Limited Co reported 39,146 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 556,636 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 612,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Net Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 64,530 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa stated it has 366,879 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Artisan LP has 0.05% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 900 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.07% or 83,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 5.50M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

