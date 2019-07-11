Capital Growth Management LP Upped Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $37.28 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cummins Com (CMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Archford Capital Strategies Has Upped Stake

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 1.25M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 906,667 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Communications Ltd accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Thomas White Intll Limited has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,840 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Wealth holds 0.26% or 4,396 shares in its portfolio. Orca Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 2.31% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 12,836 shares. First National Trust stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 300 are held by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Botty Ltd Llc holds 1,830 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 17,440 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 2,771 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 1.38M shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 87,988 shares. 710 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Tru.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 13,266 shares to 30,228 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 13,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,266 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund (VIS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.