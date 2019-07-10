Capital Growth Management LP Upped Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake by $780,000; Market Valuation Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Increased Stake by $18.50 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 893,535 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 101,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 740,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.26 million, up from 638,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt Com reported 114,687 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 116,634 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 2.00 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Lp holds 419,047 shares. Samlyn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Group One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,132 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 0% or 253,481 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 175,010 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.18% or 209,130 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank invested in 14,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 17,343 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Parametrica Limited invested in 0.87% or 15,456 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 226,881 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 2.24 million shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14M shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

