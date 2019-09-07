Capital Growth Management LP Upped Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position by $1.28 Million as Valuation Rose; As Intricon (IIN) Stock Price Declined, Holder S Squared Technology Has Decreased Its Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 70,090 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52 million, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

