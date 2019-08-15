Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Geo Group New (GEO) by $760,000 as Market Value Declined; As Cm Fin (CMFN) Shares Rose, Caxton Has Lowered Holding

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 5,439 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR HAS NOT YET DEFINED PRICE OR CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER- FILING; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $12.55; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi case repatriated to Tripura cadre on CM’s request; 14/03/2018 – ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA ROTH.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE; 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 30/04/2018 – SONATRACH: ITS GAS OUTPUT ROSE 5% IN 2017 TO 135B CM LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CM Truck Beds Introduces Key Additions to Product Lineup During NTEA Show; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S CREMER SAYS CM HOSPITALAR WILL MAKE BUYOUT OFFER TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, REQUEST DELIST COMPANY

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 184,618 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.40 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

