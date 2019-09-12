Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position; Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Lincoln Natl Ind (Call) (LNC) Stake

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Call) (LNC) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 8,400 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Call) (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 80,900 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 89,300 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Call) now has $12.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 657,973 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 80.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 80,000 shares with $8.59M value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.17. About 754,340 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $482.46M for 6.33 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 18.93% above currents $60.54 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of LNC in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $67 target.

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Alphabet Inc (Put) stake by 101,300 shares to 1.22M valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) stake by 89,395 shares and now owns 272,295 shares. Consol Energy Inc New was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd invested in 0% or 4,800 shares. Investec Asset Management invested in 847,156 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,950 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.1% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ajo Lp holds 0.44% or 1.30 million shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company owns 25,516 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.02% or 3,355 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Moreover, Regions Financial has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 18,733 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 763 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 20,100 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 3,530 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 11,994 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 1.53 million shares. James Inv holds 0% or 480 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.26 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Corecivic Inc. stake by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million valued at $34.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) stake by 1.98M shares and now owns 16.11 million shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge LP reported 22,404 shares stake. 40,756 are held by M&T Bank & Trust. Ruggie Cap Gru invested in 0.02% or 97 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Asset Management owns 16,861 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 2.12 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,695 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc owns 657,540 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 663,583 shares. Raymond James Fincl owns 25,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank reported 332 shares. Hoplite Mngmt LP holds 3.56% or 242,048 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0.67% or 430,526 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Among 5 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.83’s average target is -2.98% below currents $112.17 stock price. Dollar Tree had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 30.