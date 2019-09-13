Capital Growth Management LP Stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Lowered by $38.40 Million; Passport Capital Cut Its Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) by $5.00 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46 million, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 672,105 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 9.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, down from 11.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 570,291 shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75

Analysts await Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. SID’s profit will be $250.60 million for 4.99 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $34.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54B and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.94 million for 121.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

