Capital Growth Management LP Raised Its Stake in V F (VFC) by $6.02 Million as Shares Declined; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Stake in Danahercorp (DHR) Has Increased by $1.03 Million as Valuation Rose

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Danahercorp (DHR) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 154,549 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 146,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Danahercorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.98. About 853,676 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.54M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $51.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigrpinc (NYSE:C) by 18,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,778 shares, and cut its stake in Delltechnologies.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi: General Electric’s Recovery ‘Could Be More Significant’ Than Investors Realize – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Envista launches IPO roadshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Danaher Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DHR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

