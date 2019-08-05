Capital Growth Management LP Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) Trimmed by $11.16 Million; Rivulet Capital Has Increased Its Evertec (EVTC) Stake by $13.43 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.53M shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94M, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 531,664 shares traded or 41.09% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Sei Invests has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). First LP invested in 0.01% or 125,157 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 19,293 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 39,079 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Td Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 191,800 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 416,460 shares. Hanseatic Management Services invested 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Gsa Capital Llp has 44,110 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 216,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jennison Limited Liability owns 33,464 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 0.62% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 300,000 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 10,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $44.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 1.01M shares. 23,010 were accumulated by James Inc. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 27,760 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Geode Cap Ltd Com holds 1.48 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 48,007 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 156,009 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Strs Ohio reported 6,817 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd has 9,257 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Element Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 13,933 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 1.35M are owned by Ajo L P.