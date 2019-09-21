Capital Growth Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) by $38.40 Million; Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Upped Williams (WSM) Stake

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 9.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, down from 11.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 4.64M shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 99,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, up from 93,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 1.66 million shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,744 shares to 7,055 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,906 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

