Capital Growth Management LP Lowered Its Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) as Share Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $325,404

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.33M, down from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 46,163 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 1,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74M, up from 64,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 791,906 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International to Help Deliver Saudi Telecom Company’s New Master Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equinox Gold Commences Trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange as “EQX” – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.49 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ARE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 110.00 million shares or 1.67% more from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 10,981 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.55% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). California Employees Retirement System reported 622,201 shares. Blackstone Gp Inc accumulated 225,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 4,282 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 39 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Trust Communications holds 0.23% or 14,368 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.94M shares. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 0% or 52 shares. 854,922 were reported by Lasalle Invest Securities Ltd. 29 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Next Group Inc invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 150,000 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $35.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bull Market in Chipotle Stock Is Far From Finished – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 3.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 94,000 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,150 shares. Diversified Strategies Limited Liability holds 1,250 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 0.47% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 13,083 shares. Asset Mgmt Grp Inc has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,606 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.08% or 3,457 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 1.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 589,306 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.11% or 29,700 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Co holds 378 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation owns 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 42,463 shares. 304,820 are held by Mairs & Inc. Broderick Brian C has invested 2.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maryland Cap has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aimz Invest Advisors has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hudson Valley Invest Adv accumulated 62,684 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.