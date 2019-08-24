Capital Growth Management LP Lifted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake; Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake by $1.13 Million as Shares Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 546.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.12M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 6,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 197,310 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.30 million, down from 203,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 100,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $39.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Geode Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3.41M shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,462 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,875 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.26M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,448 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Star Investment Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 175 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 354,124 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust stated it has 3,761 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 42,428 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 404,498 shares. 782 are held by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11,142 shares to 275,742 shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 248,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).