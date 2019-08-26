Capital Growth Management LP Increases Position in Phillips 66 (PSX); Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Valuation Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $5.69 Million Its Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 30,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $277.92. About 936,497 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21 million, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 1.23M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.46 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 51,572 shares to 129,406 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66M shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.