Capital Growth Management LP Increases Holding in V F (VFC); As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Value Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Its Holding

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 12,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 541,224 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.59 million, up from 528,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 601,451 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.89 million shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pekin Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ„¢ to Modernize Infrastructure for Business Growth – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shift Technology Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.03% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brown Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.30 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 50,575 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% or 892,151 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). White Elm Capital Ltd holds 128,785 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 171 shares. Barbara Oil has 0.6% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 10,500 shares. Blair William & Communications Il reported 1.46M shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company has 36,000 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Champlain Prtn Llc reported 0.84% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.22% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 78,864 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,793 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 9,396 shares to 137,644 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 7,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,656 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 0.1% or 39,291 shares. Argent Ltd Liability Co holds 2.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 648,055 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bsw Wealth owns 10,755 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.13% or 121,646 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Liability Company has 0.9% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 269,064 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 6,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 4,900 shares. Company Of Virginia Va stated it has 144,082 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 127 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 164,097 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.59% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.36% or 27,874 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has 16,175 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares to 14.14M shares, valued at $154.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).