Capital Growth Management LP Increased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake by $780,000; As Targa Res (TRGP) Shares Declined, Heronetta Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 2.30 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP)

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 963,620 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bluecrest Capital reported 9,875 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% or 9,717 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Farmers & Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Proshare Ltd has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 28,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 253,008 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 253,481 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Stevens LP accumulated 0.09% or 81,882 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

