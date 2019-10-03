Capital Growth Management LP Increased Holding in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by $17.79 Million; Selz Capital Has Cut Its Netflix Com (NFLX) Position by $4.11 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 16.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.22 million, up from 14.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 11.90M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO DIRECTOR LEANDRO MIRANDA SEES AT LEAST 25 BLN REAIS IN EQUITY OFFERINGS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SEES BRAZIL RECOVERY STILL FRAGILE; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $268.03. About 7.30M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 06/04/2018 – RTE Online: Netflix offering more than $300m for billboard company – reports; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.21% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Co holds 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,399 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 86,848 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 471,847 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,775 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 9,705 shares. Endowment Management LP holds 0.03% or 970 shares. Synovus Corporation invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Qs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 27,958 shares. Toth Advisory owns 261 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 32,276 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc reported 28,722 shares stake. Principal Inc reported 685,790 shares stake. Cadian Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 175,000 shares or 2.9% of the stock.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares to 154,210 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co by 16,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix Just Snagged the “Seinfeld” Streaming Rights — Here’s Why Investors Should Care – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Month – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, Netflix and Amazon – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Disney Stock Might Fill the Gap – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Chill: 2 Tasty Dips to Snap Up – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 63.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “iShares MSCI Brazil ETF: Bearish As Real Approaches Record Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB, GE, VLO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FIS, Banco Bradesco to unwind joint venture, sign new long-term contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 95,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $30.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.