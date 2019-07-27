Capital Growth Management LP Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Cut by $26.26 Million as Valuation Declined; Encana (ECA) Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Increased Holding by $392,763

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 58.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 445,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 755,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 31.54M shares traded or 37.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Natural Gas Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares to 222,801 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,117 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $44.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Fincl Bank owns 5,790 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc reported 370,238 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corp reported 11,402 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Davenport Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.02 million shares. Howe And Rusling owns 979 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.01% or 16,829 shares. Bb&T Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 53,922 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Washington Bank & Trust owns 3,968 shares. Colony Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 14,626 shares. Jabodon Pt invested in 20,776 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd invested in 0.04% or 3,772 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,092 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associates has invested 0.82% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.