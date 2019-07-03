Capital Growth Management LP Holding In Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Was Raised; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Holding by $10.33 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 1.83M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 43,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.93M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $270.57. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HZNP April 18th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Drug Stock Dives 67% on Disappointing Data – Schaeffers Research” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox by 20,765 shares to 111,780 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 23,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.17 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

