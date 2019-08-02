Capital Growth Management LP Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Boosted as Share Value Declined; As Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Share Price Rose, Energy Income Partners Has Boosted by $4.22 Million Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 409,605 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 91,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 5.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.86M, up from 5.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 43,445 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 06/04/2018 – Creative Technology, a Division of NEP Group, Acquires Hong Kong-Based Avollusion; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Canadian Renewable Portfolio to CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP – ACQUISITION OF NEW NZ LIVE, AN AUCKLAND-BASED, INDEPENDENT PLAYOUT, OUTSIDE BROADCAST AND STUDIO PROVIDER

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.46% or 8.00M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 531,907 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,547 are owned by Schroder Investment Gp. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd accumulated 173,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 15,216 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp accumulated 607,300 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Monetary Gru stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Alps invested in 47,591 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reaves W H & Company reported 2.08M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 11,158 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 111,222 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Llc has 12,000 shares. Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.11% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 621,948 shares. 1492 Cap Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 193,063 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.61 million shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 735,594 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 28,596 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 28,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 1.39 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 17,343 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. Gideon Advsr accumulated 32,513 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 178 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors holds 202,527 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd has invested 0.07% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 136,542 shares stake. Eam Ltd Liability invested in 68,890 shares or 0.45% of the stock.