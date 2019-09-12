Capital Growth Management LP Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $2.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.64M shares traded or 21.54% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 174,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.63M, down from 192,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.33. About 8.85M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 25.08 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 37.47 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.