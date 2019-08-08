Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $8.08 Million as Shares Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, Cam Group Holding A Cut Position

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $98.97. About 396,896 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 60,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 652,044 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.55 million, down from 712,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 1.87 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv Inc holds 0.11% or 2,776 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 469 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 376,931 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,025 shares. Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 2,915 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 3,762 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 35.28 million shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability holds 51,098 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Chatham Grp has 63,924 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 104,356 shares. North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Duncker Streett Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,613 shares. 2,816 were reported by Portland Advsr Limited Com. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 40,000 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 621,793 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The New York-based Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Foundation Advsrs holds 9,152 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corp owns 47,221 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ancora Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,606 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,211 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.99% or 760,800 shares. Weik Capital Management has invested 0.89% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Blackrock holds 89.95 million shares. Strategic Fincl Inc owns 97,255 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 93,653 shares to 187,306 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 120,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).