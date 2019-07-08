Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Boosted Position by $6.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.71. About 975,536 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21M, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 360,000 shares to 270,000 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Phillips 66 (PSX) and Plains All American (PAA) Announce Strategic JV and Sanctioning of Red Oak Pipeline System – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 to enter offshore oil export race – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,035 are owned by Energy Opportunities Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Financial Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 59,068 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.56% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs LP has 300,700 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 6.70 million shares. 8,260 were accumulated by Mai Cap Mngmt. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ipswich Invest Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Perella Weinberg Partners Management LP stated it has 52,922 shares. 20,415 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Jones Lllp reported 0% stake.