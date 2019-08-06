Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $8.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Shareholder Ariel Investments Increased Stake by $5.59 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 475,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.21 million, up from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 1.86M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 621,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 133,066 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 625 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.14M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 110,914 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. 1.97 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 54,951 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 74,082 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 2,568 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,505 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0% or 11,659 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 183,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 238 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alithya Group Inc. by 182,588 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 203,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in International Speedway Corp. (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares to 339,200 shares, valued at $71.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based First Merchants Corp has invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 90,000 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.04% or 214,059 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr reported 0.14% stake. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 61,300 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd reported 125,002 shares. 245,500 are owned by Old Republic Int Corporation. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 80,525 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 83,459 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,661 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 320,971 shares. Blume Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 938 shares.