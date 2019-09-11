Capital Growth Management LP Has Upped Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake by $780,000 as Stock Value Declined; Swiss National Bank Has Cut Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $23.75 Million

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 727,745 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 184,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.36 million, down from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 2.40M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids – sources [19:23 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8,900 shares to 296,100 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd Spon Adr 1 (NYSE:WIT).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.40B for 19.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin invested in 0.02% or 700 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.22% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.52M shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.68% or 14,665 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 89,892 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Pcl holds 5.62 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 122,365 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 32,714 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation invested in 0% or 800 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0.85% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Amer National Bank owns 690 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Management Inc invested in 1.81% or 66,432 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.5% or 34,488 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 205,000 shares were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, worth $26.94 million on Tuesday, March 26.

