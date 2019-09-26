Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (PBR) as Market Value Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holding by $2.46 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 549,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.51M, up from 537,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $208.58. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 14/05/2018 – BCB’S NOT CUTTING RATE WOULD BE EASILY JUSTIFIED: GOLDMAN SACHS; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It Aims to Eventually Have a 50% Female Workforce; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S BLANKFEIN SPEAKS AT BC CHIEF EXEC. CLUB: LIVE

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (PBR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 8.70 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.46M, down from 8.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 7.13 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 07/03/2018 – Former Petrobras boss found guilty of corruption; 05/04/2018 – REG-Vallourec renews and reinforces its collaboration with Petrobras by signing new long-term agreements; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5648 FROM BRL1.5415; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD MEMBER JOSE ALBERTO DE PAULA TORRES LIMA HAS ASKED TO STEP DOWN FROM POST -FILING; 02/04/2018 – Brazil oil production stable in February, says regulator; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FROM 2017 DUE TO LOSS: PARENTE; 05/03/2018 – PETROBRAS LOOKING AT ALTERNATIVE MEANS TO DIVEST ITS LIQUIGAS SUBSIDIARY AFTER SALE WAS BLOCKED -CEO; 22/05/2018 – Brazil to lower fuel prices with tax policy -House speaker; 27/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.1112 FROM BRL2.0953; 15/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm equities fall for 3rd session on trade war fears

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Lc reported 1.06M shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 299,109 shares. Private Wealth, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,403 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Prtn Ma invested in 0.42% or 16,636 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Communication has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 79,335 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 1,023 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 176,666 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jane Street Gru Incorporated Lc holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 162,125 shares. Hm Payson & Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,546 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,262 shares. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 8,824 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 146,448 shares to 854,300 shares, valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Financial Group Inc/O (NYSE:AFG) by 537,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,507 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “S.F. fintech raises half a billion in financing, names new CEO – San Francisco Business Times” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman partnership shrinks under new CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 874,000 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $34.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).