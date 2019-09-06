Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Position by $11.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Its Position

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 11,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 267,140 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86 million, down from 278,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 453,603 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 60,407 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 96,167 shares to 198,958 shares, valued at $31.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 121,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $99.38M for 7.14 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

